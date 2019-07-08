Erie County Clerk to sue Gov. Cuomo over Green Light Bill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns plans to sue top state officials over the Green Light Bill.

Kearns, an adamant opponent of the bill, says the lawsuit will be filed against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James and NYS DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder.

The Green Light Bill, which was signed into law by Cuomo last month, allows undocumented immigrants to legally obtain a driver’s license.

Kearns has previously said he will refuse to enforce this new law, and has received bipartisan support for his stance.

“The law compels county clerks across the state to be an instrument to violate federal law,” Kearns office wrote. “The federal lawsuit seeks a declaration as the law’s constitutionality, and will also be seeking an injunction to prevent the law from going into effect prior to a final decision from the courts.”

The lawsuit will be filed in United States District Court on Tuesday.