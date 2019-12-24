Erie County Clerk wants Board Of Elections To investigate fraudulent voter registrations

(WIVB)–Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns says just a day after the Green Light Law took effect, a person who’s not a U.S. Citizen submitted a voter registration application while applying for a commercial driver’s license.



Kearns now wants the board of elections to look into this. He sent a letter to both Board of Elections Commissioners Monday saying the person didn’t give any evidence of citizenship but was able to register to vote by simply clicking a button on a “front-facing device” at the DMV in downtown Buffalo.



That person is legally in the U.S. on a work visa. Kerns says this incident raises a red flag since undocumented immigrants are able to register to vote while applying for a driver’s license under the Green Light Law.



Kearns says he’s requesting a procedure be developed by the Board of Elections that would review new voter applications to make sure that only those legally entitled to vote are registered and casting ballots during elections. Kearns says during a training session on the Green Light Law, an attorney for the state DMV told staff not to interfere with voter registration of a non-citizen.



That is why he says he’s asking the Board of Elections to investigate.

Board of Election Commissioners tells News 4 they’re meeting with the County Attorney this week to see what options they have.