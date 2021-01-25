Erie County Comptroller announces run for Hamburg Town supervisor

(WIVB) – Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw has announced he will run for Hamburg Town Supervisor.
Mychajliw announced the news in a video on his Twitter page on Monday.
“Service over self. I believe in the privilege of public service,” he said in the tweet. “I am running for Hamburg Town Supervisor to continue serving a community my family calls home. I will fund police, reduce government spending, hold the line on taxes and create a culture where businesses thrive.”
Mychajliw’s current term as county comptroller ends this year.