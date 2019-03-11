Buffalo man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl to an undercover officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: Loyd pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl to an undercover officer on Monday.

He remains without bail and is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Tuesday, September 3, at 9:30 a.m.

Loyd faces a maximum of 17 years in prison

ORIGINAL: Buffalo resident Willie Loyd, 39, is facing multiple felony drug charges, according to a news release by the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

The District Attorney’s Office alleges that between November 3, 2018, and January 25, 2019, Loyd sold fentanyl to an undercover officer four times.

A search warrant executed by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit on March 7, 2019, on a vehicle on Zenner Street resulted in the recovery of an additional quantity of suspected fentanyl.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected fentanyl weighed around 600 grams, or nearly 1.3 pounds.

Loyd was charged in connection to this recovery, according to the news release.

The District Attorney’s Office said this is one of the largest fentanyl cases handled by their office.

Loyd was arraigned on March 8, 2019, before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns on four counts each of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, class B felonies, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Loyd was remanded to the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.

A return court date has not been scheduled, the news release said.

The District Attorney’s office said Loyd was also arraigned on March 11 before Buffalo City Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres on one count each of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, a class A-1 felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony.

There has been no bail set by Judge Calvo-Torres, according to the news release.

According to the news release, Loyd faces up to 30 years in prison if he is convicted.