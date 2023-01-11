BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was plenty to discuss regarding Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address on Tuesday, and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn joined News 4 at 4 to touch on some of the topics.
Flynn discussed his thoughts on Hochul’s bail reform ideas as well as a Supreme Court ruling that will allow New York State to enforce a law banning weapons from schools, playgrounds and other sensitive areas while a court decides whether it should stand.
You can watch the full interview with DA Flynn above.
- Actress Carole Cook of ‘Sixteen Candles,’ more dies: reports
- These House Democrats supported GOP-sponsored abortion measures
- Unease about strategy simmers below House GOP antiabortion votes
- ‘It was a shock’: Buffalo man says brother died of hypothermia inside apartment during Blizzard
- Handful of McCarthy detractors get new top committee assignments
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.