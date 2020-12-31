Erie County DA John Flynn sworn in for second term

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County District Attorney John Flynn was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday afternoon.

“I want to thank the voters for electing me to serve as their District Attorney for a second time,” said Erie County DA John Flynn. “I am proud of the work that my office has accomplished over the past four years. My primary goal is to ensure that our communities are safe. I remain committed to prosecuting criminals as well as working with law enforcement and community groups to find ways to prevent crime and help those in need.”

Flynn was elected in 2016 and re-elected in November in an unopposed election.