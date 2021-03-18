Erie County DA says that driving under the influence of marijuana shouldn’t be reduced to a violation under state’s legalization bill

(WIVB) – Erie County District Attorney John Flynn took a hard stance about some of the provisions in the current state bill to legalize marijuana during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Flynn made it clear he supports the effort to legalize it- however, he says the current bill calls for driving under the influence of marijuana to be bumped from a misdemeanor to a violation.

That would take it off the list of controlled substances, meaning his office wouldn’t be able to prosecute those cases.

“That is maybe the worst decision I’ve ever heard in my life,” Flynn said. “If that ever passes, that is ridiculous- think of the message that sends.”

Senate Majority leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins recently said New York is “extremely close” to legalizing recreational cannibis.