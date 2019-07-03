Erie County DA will no longer prosecute low-level pot offenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he plans to comply with the New York State bill that would decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses.

Flynn said on Wednesday morning that his office would no longer prosecute those kinds of offenses.

Basically, if a person possesses two ounces (57 grams) of marijuana or less, they won’t be charged with a misdemeanor, but instead, a non-criminal violation.

During the morning conference, Flynn encouraged people who were convicted of low-level marijuana offenses in the past to contact his office. By doing so, they can have their records expunged.

Those who contact the office will immediately have their criminal records sealed. After a brief review, the expungement would come 30 days later.

“With decriminalization legislation expected to be enacted into law, I will no longer pursue a criminal charge against a person for a small amount of marijuana,” Flynn said. “I do not believe people should find themselves in the criminal justice system and unable to apply for employment, student loans, or other services because of a low-level marijuana charge. Also, I encourage anyone with a previous applicable conviction to file a motion to have their record sealed.”