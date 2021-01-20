Erie County Department of Health announces more COVID vaccine cancellations due to lack of supply

ERIE COUNTY (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health announced Wednesday that it’s once again canceling scheduled vaccination appointments due to lack of supply.

This includes locations at Erie Community College South and Erie Community College North and appointments for Saturday, January 23, Monday, January 25, Tuesday, January 26, and Wednesday, January 27.

RELEASE: ECDOH cancels vaccine appointments on Jan. 23-27 due to lack of supply. Emails & an automated call will be sent to notify individuals of cancelled appts. Those affected will be rescheduled at a future POD site once a vaccine supply is secured. https://t.co/ggIN9K9Uqi pic.twitter.com/VuzQa07PrS — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) January 20, 2021

Appointments on Thursday, January 21, and Friday, January 22, and those who have scheduled second-dose appointments are not affected by these cancellations.



Officials say this will affect 4,315 people who have scheduled appointments. Emails and an automated phone call will be sent to notify individuals and appointments will be rescheduled at a future time. All future appointments should be considered tentative, and are subject to vaccine availability.

The department says its vaccine allocation has dramatically reduced from the amount it requested and it’s dependent on New York State for its vaccine supply.



Since opening up its first clinic on January 4, ECDOH has distributed 14,176 first doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine.