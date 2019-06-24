Erie County Department of Health partnering with UB for cancer prevention program

The Erie County Department of Health will now partner with the Research Foundation for the State University of New York on behalf of the University at Buffalo on a comprehensive cancer prevention outreach program.

According to officials, the outreach program will focus on neighborhoods in the East Buffalo, West Cheektowaga, area of Erie County.

In July of last year, four areas of New York State, including the East Buffalo, West Cheektowaga were found to have a higher than expected incidence of colorectal, prostate, kidney, esophageal, lung, and oral cancers in an NYS Department of Health study of NYS Cancer Registry data from 2011-2015.

“While New York State is looking for potential causes of these elevated cancer incidences, such as behavioral, occupational or environmental factors, Erie County is taking a proactive approach to address this issue and connecting residents with resources and information that can reduce their risks of developing certain cancers,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein.

Officials say the UB team will work on messages to increase cancer prevention awareness among neighborhood residents, promote cancer screening resources, and access to high-quality health care services.

The outreach will include health care providers, health-related agencies, and organizations that serve residents in that area.

For more information on the program, click here or call the Erie County Cancer Services Program at 716-858-7376.