District Attorney’s office investigating reports of spitting, coughing on police during pandemic

(WIVB)- Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that anyone who spits or coughs on police officers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This comes after several reports of these incidents by police agencies in Erie County in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every day, police officers put their lives at-risk to protect our communities. Now, these officers risk exposure to this virus by performing their duties that require them to come into contact with individuals despite social distancing recommendations. It infuriates me that any person would spit or cough at an officer – especially during this health crisis. I want the people of Erie County to know that this behavior will not be tolerated, and I will pursue the highest possible charge against any individual who threatens the health and livelihood of our police officers,” Flynn said .

Charges may include Attempted Assault, Menacing , and Harassment.

