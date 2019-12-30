Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz endorses Elizabeth Warren as presidential nominee

(WIVB) – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has endorsed U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

Poloncarz announced his endorsement in a statement Monday morning and also announced that he will be running as a delegate to represent Warren from the 26th Congressional District of New York at the 2020 Democratic Convention to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“I am proud to endorse and offer my support to Senator Elizabeth Warren to be the next president of the United States. I know she is the best candidate to fight for hard-working American families because she has done exactly that throughout her career,” Poloncarz said in a statement. “Whether it was fighting to reform our nation’s bankruptcy code to better protect working men and women, or standing up to Wall Street to establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or just representing families as an attorney, she understands the issues facing working families and is not afraid to fight for them against all odds.”