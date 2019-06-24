Erie County Fair American Pale Ale to be sold in stores

This beer won the Erie County Fair’s best in show beer competition back in 2015, it’s a pale ale. That year, it sold out at the fair in just the first three days.

It was so popular, it’s now being bottled and getting sold in stores.

It was created by homebrewers, John Crossett and Brian Millville. Flying Bison took their recipe to brew their beer on a large scale and bottle it for stores.

“This is an American pale ale, so it’s got just a little bit of hoppiness to it, but if you’re new to craft beer, this is sort of a great entry-level beer to go to. Refreshing, it’s really made for summer,” Marty Biniasz Erie County Fair Marketing Manager said.

You can find six-packs of the Erie County Fair American pale ale at local Tops locations and Consumer Beverages. It should be in stores by Thursday.

You will also be able to buy the brew at the Erie County Fair.