Erie County Fair beer coming to stores

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A prize-winning beer, brewed in western New York, will soon be on the shelf at a store near you.

Erie County Fair American Pale Ale won the Erie County Fair’s Best In Show Beer Competition back in 2015.

It was created by home brewers John Crossett and Brian Millville.

Flying Bison took their recipe to brew the beer on a large scale and bottle it for stores.

“This is an American pale ale, so it’s got just a little bit of hoppy-ness to it,” Erie County Fair Marketing Manager Marty Biniasz said. “But if you’re new to craft beer, this is sort of a great entry-level beer to go to. Refreshing, it’s really made for summer.”

You can find six packs of it at local Tops locations and Consumers Beverages by Thursday.

The brew will also be for sale at the Erie County Fair.