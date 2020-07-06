Erie County Health Department urges caution in scorching weather

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y.(WIVB)– The Erie County Department of Health is advising the public to use precautions during this week’s expected high temperatures.

Heat-related illnesses happen when the body temperature rises faster than it can cool itself through sweating. Symptoms include:

– Feeling faint, dizzy or nauseous

– Excessive sweating and cool, clammy skin

– Muscle cramps

– Fast and weak pulse

Experts say to do the following in order to stay safe in extreme heat:

• Drink water. Stay hydrated with water and avoid pop, sugary juices and alcohol. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink.

• Find places with air conditioning. The Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries are open and available. Social distancing guidelines are in place and individuals over age 2 are required to wear a cloth face covering or mask.

• Limit time outside. Heat and UV rays are strongest from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Plan any outdoor activities in the early morning or later in the evening.

• Protect your skin. Wear sunscreen of at least SPF 30, and reapply at least every two hours. Wear hats and sunglasses when in direct sunlight.

• Wear loose and lightweight clothing. Sweating helps to cool your body.

• Do not leave children or pets in closed cars. That puts them at risk for heat stroke and death. Look before you lock your car.

• Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees. This can increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort but do not reduce body temperature.

• Watch for signs of heat-related illness in family members, friends and neighbors.

• Limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses in yourself and those around you.

Officials say those most vulnerable to extreme heat and humidity are those over 65, children under the age of four, people with medical conditions and those who take certain medications.

Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries are open and available as cooling centers. Visit www.buffalolib.org and click “Locations & Hours” for a complete listing of what is open .

Call 2-1-1 from any phone for cooling centers near you.