(WIVB)-In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns is introducing a new procedure for people who need to surrender their license plates.



Kearns has set up a dropbox inside the front of the Rath Building on Franklin Street where drivers can bring their plates, fill out the plate surrender envelope with the required information and simply drop it in a secure green mailbox.



This service will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.