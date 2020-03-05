Erie County Lawmakers demand Poloncarz tell them how many people are quarantined

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County lawmakers are pushing back on the county executive’s refusal to reveal how many people are quarantined in their homes. Health officials are asking people who return from areas that create a “high risk” for the spread of coronavirus – China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea – to self-isolate for 14 days.

At a Wednesday press briefing, both Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and his health commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein, declined to answer several questions regarding the number of county residents currently quarantined.

“I’m not allowed to discuss individual cases,” Burstein said.

On Thursday, the Erie County Legislature passed a resolution directing Poloncarz and Burstein to share the number with the public.

“As elected officials, we have a responsibility to maintain transparency,” said Legislator Joe Lorigo, who drafted the initial resolution. “Erie County residents have a right to know information relating to their health and safety.”

A spokesperson for Poloncarz had no comment on the action.

Poloncarz also came under fire from Albany on Wednesday for saying the state acted illegally by sharing information. Governor Andrew Cuomo told the public that two Buffalo families were quarantined after returning from Italy. An official in Cuomo’s office later clarified that the families were from the “Buffalo-area”, and said that six people were showing symptoms of illness and being tested for coronavirus.

The tests came back negative. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Western New York.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor for Cuomo, later called on Poloncarz to “correct the record”. Poloncarz apologized for calling the actions illegal soon afterward.

Burstein is asking anybody who returns from a “high risk” country to call the health department at 716-858-7697. After asking a series of questions, county officials will ask those who qualify to submit to a “voluntary quarantine” for 14 days. Only those who show symptoms of being ill will be tested for the coronavirus disease.

“We explain what quarantine means and how they need to restrict their travel within the house,” Burstein said.

A spokesperson for Burstein said they have no way to independently get the names of those who travel from “high risk” areas. However, if they become aware of a person who didn’t inform them about their trip, they will investigate.

“If an individual refused to sign and refuses to comply with our recommendations (to submit to a voluntary quarantine), I have legal authority, which I have exercised, to mandate people to stay in quarantine and follow those rules,” Burstein said.

“I’m hopeful that we never get to a situation where we have to force a quarantine on an individual and have a guard stationed outside the house to ensure that person is not a potential risk to the community,” Poloncarz added. “But by God, if we have to, we will.”