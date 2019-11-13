Erie County lawmakers talk with officials from ECSO about $11 million increase in Sheriff’s budget next year

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County lawmakers quizzed leaders of the Sheriff’s Office today, about an $11 million increase in the Sheriff’s budget for next year.

Democrats on the County Legislature brought questions about where the money will be spent.

Sheriff’s officials say among other things, they want a full swat team.

They say this team would serve the entire county, even though towns and cities that have their own swat teams.

The proposed budget would add seven full-time swat positions to the Sheriff’s Office.