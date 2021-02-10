Erie County leaders weigh in on school zone cameras

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles to stop the suspension of registration for those who violate the Buffalo Public School speed cameras. In an interview with News 4, Kearns expressed his frustrations with the program.

“It’s a disaster. It’s probably is one of the worst programs rolled out by the City of Buffalo,” said Kearns.

He also argued that the punishment for speeding through the school zone, doesn’t fit the crime.

“The penalties as part of this legislation can result in the suspension of peoples registration of their vehicles,” explained Kearns.

Common council member Darius Pridgen tells News 4, he is not against the cameras, but does have several problems with the roll out of the program. He also says it seems many who originally supported the program, now feel uneasy.

“Those who have come to us and asked us, as their representatives, to come up with some other type of traffic calming measures, other than the punitive one.”

The common council does have the ability to suspend the program, but they need to have the super majority first.

“Which is at least six council members. It could be vetoed, but by having the super majority we would be able to over ride that veto,” said Pridgen.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has said multiple times, the safety of children is his top priority. He also said he is willing to work with the common council to address some of the issues.

Read my statement opposing the speed zone camera program in #Buffalo as it unfairly targets low-income and minority communities and my letter to @nysdmv Commissioner Schroeder asking him to refuse suspending vehicle registrations. #ScamCamProgram pic.twitter.com/VtVWNVw5M1 — Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns (@ErieCountyClerk) February 10, 2021