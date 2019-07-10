Erie County Legislator proposing an app making it easier to report potholes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo says most of the calls he receives are people complaining about potholes and roads.

That’s why he’s now proposing the county start using a mobile app for people to report potholes and other non-emergency issues throughout the county.

Right now people can report potholes online or by calling a hotline. Lorigo says that process is outdated and can take longer.

He says the app he’s proposing would show where potholes are in real-time and allow crews to quickly address them.

“Residents can upload pictures of potholes, DPW can be aware of them right away, DPW can go and address those issues and notify residents through the app that it’s being taken care of and there’s no up in the air questions as to whether something’s going to be fixed, how long it’s going to take and what the issues entail,” Lorigo said.

Lorigo also added the app would be similar to the 311 app used in the City of Buffalo.

County Public Works Commissioner also said the department is currently working on new software for people to report potholes, he says it’ll take some time.