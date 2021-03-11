Erie County Legislature questions sheriff about employee misconduct

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard was in the hot seat Thursday

fielding questions from the county legislature about employee misconduct.



This comes after a number of issues including breaking the law, having sexual relations with former inmates, and threatening the public. Sheriff Howard says when it comes to the discipline he looks to the county attorney and labor department for guidance.



“Our disciplinary decisions are based on the collective bargaining agreement and upon the arbitrator’s past practices and discussions that have either been made on Erie County cases or cases in other counties which these arbitrators then follow in deciding whether or not our level of discipline is correct or not correct”

When asked why employees who were found guilty of crimes were able to keep their jobs,

Sheriff Howard says “not every crime would justifiably lead to a termination.”