Erie County mask mandate still in effect after statewide ban struck down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County says its indoor mask mandate remains in effect after New York’s statewide requirement was struck down by a judge late Monday.

Nassau County judge Thomas Rademaker said in his ruling that Gov. Kathy Hochul does not have the authority to impose the mandate since the emergency powers given to the governor are no longer in place.

But Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says local emergency orders, issued under a different section of law than Judge Rademaker ruled on, remain in effect. That includes the requirement that face masks be worn in all indoor settings.

“The judge did not rule on the merits of a mask mandate, nor on the constitutionality of emergency orders issued by local governments,” Poloncarz said in a statement. “All local orders, including Erie County’s, are still valid because they were issued under a different section of New York’s Executive Law.

“As such, all prior Erie County emergency orders are still in full effect, including the emergency order issued on November 23, 2021 requiring all patrons and public facing staff in indoor Erie County public locations to wear masks. ‘Indoor public locations’ includes, but is not limited to, bars, restaurants, hotels, barber shops, beauty parlors, bowling alleys, schools, office complexes, shopping centers, malls, stores, and any other location that is open to the public.”

Poloncarz is scheduled to hold a Covid briefing at 2:30 p.m., which will be live streamed on WIVB.com.

Erie County continues to see a massive volume of Covid-19 cases due to the rise of the Omicron variant. Sunday’s reported total of 1,374 new cases is down from the rapid post-holiday spike, but that was still higher than any single daily caseload recorded prior to December. Erie County reported a rolling average of 919 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Although the Omicron variant is considered milder than pervious variants, the massive of volume of cases has driven Erie County hospitalizations to record highs over the past month. The county said it had 475 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 on Monday.