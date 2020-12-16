Erie County nursing home infection rates

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)—In Erie County, the health department says seven nursing homes have an infection rate of more than 5 percent.



The facility with the highest rate is Canterbury Woods in Williamsville with a little more than 30 percent, followed by Elderwood at Hamburg at more than 24-percent.



According to health officials, this data may include repeated positives and the case numbers could have people from outside the county.



They say nursing home residents are tested regularly. The sources of these infections are not known.