BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s Director of Real Property Tax Services has submitted his resignation.

Joseph Maciejewski had been accused of making inappropriate comments at the New York State Land Bank Conference, which took place in Buffalo earlier this month.

It is not clear what he said, or what it involved.

After the conference, Maciejewski had been placed on administrative leave.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has accepted Maciejewski’s resignation.