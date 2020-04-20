Erie County Officials: “We are not out of the woods yet”

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) Erie County Officials say it’s not the time to get complacent despite statistics indicating that we’re past the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in New York State.

“We must continue with our social distancing measures, washing our hands, wearing our masks. These case numbers are still high,” said Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein.

Update on Hospital Admissions vs. discharges – the last 3 days of data have shown a rise in new cases vs. discharges. Dr. Burstein " We are not out of the woods" pic.twitter.com/i7DwdHCdUq — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 20, 2020

County Executive Mark Poloncarz echoed this saying it’s not the time for Governor Cuomo’s PAUSE order to be lifted.

“Based on the numbers we’ve seen we are not ready to open. We are still seeing an increase in cases admitted to the local hospitals. We are not ready for that yet. More data is needed to know where we stand,” Poloncarz said.

When we do reopen – it will be a phased in approach. When the data shows our cases and admissions are going down we will start to examine next steps. #SafetyFirst — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 20, 2020

Poloncarz also commented on Monday’s protest in Niagara Square saying he understood the protestor’s frustrations and has no problem with the protest, he did, however, have an issue with a protester displaying a confederate flag.

Well the protest has started. Not a huge turnout. Someone might want to tell the Ding Dong driving the truck with the US and confederate flags that the conf flag is flag of the those who were shooting AT the Union soldiers (but he or she probably already knows it). Back to work. pic.twitter.com/D6ezvTeYeK — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 20, 2020

