Erie County Officials: "We are not out of the woods yet"

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) Erie County Officials say it’s not the time to get complacent despite statistics indicating that we’re past the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in New York State.

“We must continue with our social distancing measures, washing our hands, wearing our masks. These case numbers are still high,” said Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz echoed this saying it’s not the time for Governor Cuomo’s PAUSE order to be lifted.

“Based on the numbers we’ve seen we are not ready to open. We are still seeing an increase in cases admitted to the local hospitals. We are not ready for that yet. More data is needed to know where we stand,” Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz also commented on Monday’s protest in Niagara Square saying he understood the protestor’s frustrations and has no problem with the protest, he did, however, have an issue with a protester displaying a confederate flag.

