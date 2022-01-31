Erie County Republicans once again targeting Mark Poloncarz’s emergency powers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County has been under a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic since March 15, 2020. County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat, began issuing emergency orders shortly thereafter, and continues to renew some every five days.

Republicans and Conservatives in the Erie County Legislature are fed up with it.

“There is a legislative process for a reason,” said Legislator Joe Lorigo, a Conservative from West Seneca who serves as the Minority Leader. “There are 11 members of the Legislature, who each represent approximately 86,000 people. It is up to us to define the priorities, the policies of county government.”

On Monday, Lorigo and his Republican colleagues introduced two resolutions, either of which if passed would direct Poloncarz to terminate his emergency declaration: one immediately, the other by the end of the next legislative meeting.

Only Poloncarz can decide when the state of emergency comes to an end under state law, although the state legislature can terminate any emergency order by concurrent resolution. The county executive does not appear to be ready to surrender the powers.

“We are averaging eight deaths of county residents a day during the past two weeks, Peter Anderson, a spokesperson for Poloncarz, wrote in an email. “The threat from the pandemic is not yet over, as much as we all wish it was. The state of emergency will be removed when the threat of the pandemic and our departmental response is over.”

Anderson also claimed the state of emergency allows Erie County to be eligible for federal disaster-related funding that may be available.

The Democratic majority in the county legislature is not expected to take either of the Republicans’ resolutions up for a vote at the next scheduled meeting on Thursday, Legislator Lisa Chimera said.

“I do not believe that that would happen,” said Chimera, a Democrat from Tonawanda who serves as the Health and Human Services Chairwoman.

“I think the conversation will be had at Health and Human Services surrounding where we are as a county and what resources are still needed,” she added.

In their resolution, Republicans claimed Erie County is the only one in New York state that, “remains in a perpetual state of emergency as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” But in actuality, counties have differed in their strategies.

Albany County, for instance, is still under the same state of emergency that was issued on March 14, 2020. On March 16, 2020, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy issued six emergency orders, according to a McCoy spokesperson. He renewed one of those orders, albeit under a different Emergency Order number, on Sunday.

The state of emergency that was initially put in place when the pandemic began in Monroe County, where Rochester is located, eventually expired in July 2021. At the onset of the Omicron wave however, County Executive Adam Bello put an emergency declaration back into place. That happened on November 30.

That was around the time Republicans in Erie County last attempted to go after Poloncarz’s emergency powers. On December 2nd, a resolution asking for the New York State Legislature to terminate the county executive’s emergency powers was defeated along party lines.