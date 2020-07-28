Erie County sees spike in overdose deaths

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County officials say they’re seeing a spike in overdose deaths. The county says 44 people have died from drug overdoses so far this year.



More than 120 other cases are also suspected as overdoses but are not yet confirmed. Officials say only 156 opioid deaths were reported last year.



Many of the new cases so far this year, are people older than 60. In a news conference Tuesday

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn talked about if the state’s bail reform could have an impact on the high numbers.



“I think that the fact that individuals can no longer be kept in custody or with the threat of in custody who are going through opioid court may be having a significant impact.”

Leaders say everyone in the community must play a part to help drive the numbers down.

One way you can do that is by picking up a free Narcan at Saint John Kanty Church on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.