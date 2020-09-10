Erie County Sheriff: If you trespass at Bills Stadium or lots on Sunday, “you will be arrested”

(WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard gas a warning to people who try to trespass at the Bills stadium and lots during Sunday’s game- “you will be arrested”.

“We have worked with the Buffalo Bills organization to implement safety and security measures for the stadium and the lots,” explained Sheriff Howard. “The Bills have created a detailed and strict plan to abide by the governor’s orders, and my office will assist the team in enforcing the guidelines on stadium property.”

The sheriff’s office will have deputies and vehicles patrolling the lots and the stadium’s perimeter on game days until New York’s rules for sporting events are modified or lifted.

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will be closed to through traffic starting at 10 a.m. Sunday and barricades and vehicles will be in place from Route 20 to Abbott Road through and up to the intersection of Route 20a and Abbott Road.