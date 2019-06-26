Erie County, Sheriff sued for privacy breach

A child who was sexually abused last year and her legal guardian are suing Erie County and Sheriff Timothy Howard for breach of privacy.

The actual names of the child and guardian are not disclosed in the complaint filed in state Supreme Court of Erie County by attorney William C. Altreuter.

The complaint charges that the sheriff’s office provided details in a press release last year that discloses the identity of the abused child, in violation of state civil rights laws.

“As a result of the wrongful disclosure of the infant Plaintiff’s identity, the infant plaintiff has suffered injury in that her privacy has been violated,” the complaint states.

Altreuter declined to comment. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office also declined comment.