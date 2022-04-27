BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a retired K-9 who has gone missing.

This past Monday, they say Haso ran off in the area of Ashford Hollow and Route 240 in Cattaraugus County.

He was described as sable-colored. The 8-year-old dog is fitted with a microchip, and anyone who sees him is being asked to use caution, since the dog is a retired member of the Sheriff’s Office.

If you know of Haso’s whereabouts, call (716) 858-2903.





