Erie County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify person of interest after vehicle is stolen

SENECA NATION (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a person of interest following a report of a stolen vehicle this past Friday.
Authorities say the report was from the Native Pride Too store in the Seneca Nation of Indians territory.
Surveillance images were later collected from Cabana Sam’s Restaurant in Irving after the vehicle was located. The person in the image has a tattoo on their right bicep.
Anyone who recognizes the person pictured above can call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to “CL# 21-060551.”
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.