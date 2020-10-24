Erie County Sheriff’s Office resumes free car seat checks resume

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Free car seat check Saturdays are back with COVID-19 protocols.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is hosting free car seat events in the coming weeks. Officials will check and install car seats and be available to answer questions.



Deputy Simon Biegasiewicz of the sheriff’s office Saturday said a lot of people don’t realize that car seats expire, which can create issues. And he said a lot of people install the seat wrong on their own.

“There’s just a lot of little stuff with them and the seats are constantly changing and so are the cars and it can be a little complicated, so we just hope to lend a hand to people and show them how to properly put them in so going forward, they know how to do them. “

Appointments aren’t required but attendees must follow guidelines including wearing a mask at all times and getting a temperature check.

