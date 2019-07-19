Erie County Sheriff’s Office takes big step forward with body camera program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The process of putting body cameras on Erie County Sheriff’s deputies took a big step forward today.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says the legislature has agreed to transfer the $600,000 budgeted for the program to their department.

The money had been in the technology department. The sheriff’s office says they can move forward with the program now that they control the funding.

“There is a commitment by this body to transfer funds to the sheriff’s office. That is something we’re happy about because that assurance from this honorable will get this process completed. We’re at the threshold of initiating this,” Scott Zylka with the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says they will now work on finding a vendor for these body cameras.