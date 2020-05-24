Erie County Sheriff’s Pipes and Drums bring music to the frontlines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-The Erie County Sheriff’s Pipes and Drums thanked the staff at Erie County Medical Center with a special performance Saturday. ECMC nursing supervisor Sandra Hartman said it’s moments like those that inspire her to keep going.

“It gives us added encouragement, to keep coming to work and face the challenges that we’re facing.”

Nurses and doctors each day are faced with the challenge of treating patients with COVID-19. Hartman says receiving support from the community always helps.

“I know that a lot of nurses aren’t out here right now, but they’re out in the windows watching and they’re enjoying the ambiance even though they can’t hear the music, they know that they’re being celebrated for their efforts.”

And on Saturday that meant the Pipes and Drums would put on a performance outside the hospital.

A salute to frontline workers 🥁 The Erie County Sheriff’s Pipes & Drums is currently honoring the staff at ECMC and saying thank you. They’re hoping their performance provides doctors and nurses a moment of stress relief. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/UxupUMMXu9 — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) May 23, 2020

“It’s great, it’s great. It’s being able to do something. The sheriff’s are out there first responding too. It’s feels good to give back a little,” said Paul Mance, the bands pipe major.

Hartman says she’s grateful for the community, the bagpipes, and anyone else who has reached out to say thank you. She says each gesture goes a long way.

“We don’t think of ourselves as heroes, we think of ourselves as just doing our job taking care of the patients we have to take care of and it’s our honor that we have to take care of our patients in the way that we are able to.”

The Erie County Sheriff’s Pipes and Drum performed last week at Saint Joe’s COVID-19 treatment center. They plan to visit hospitals in Western New York every week.

