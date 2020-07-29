Erie County Sheriffs searching Niagara River for missing swimmer

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Erie County Sheriffs are searching for a man who they say went missing after going swimming near the south Grand Island Bridge Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s department, officers received reports of a man that went swimming in the east branch of the Niagara River but did not make it back to the shore.

Investigators say that two men entered the water from a Grand Island dock and tried to swim to a bridge pylon when the first man lost sight of the second swimmer.

The Sheriff’s Office dispatched the Marine Unit, Air-1 for the rescue efforts, and members of the SWAT team deployed a drone.  The Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Team also responded to the scene.

Police have not yet released the name of the missing swimmer and have paused the search Tuesday night due to diminishing daylight and safety concerns. The search will continue Wednesday morning.

