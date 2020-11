(WIVB) – Looking to shop local this holiday season?

The Erie County “Shop 716 eGift Card Program” is giving shoppers a one-stop solution for local gifting.

The cards can be used with a variety of local retailers, restaurants, salons, spas, and service providers, and can be emailed, texted, or printed.

People who purchase a minimum $25 Shop 716 eGift card will receive another one for free.

You can purchase cards here.