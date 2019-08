ERIE COUNTY (WIVB)–The Erie County SPCA is bringing back its “Name Your Own Price” adoption special.

Starting today, you’ll be able to choose how much you pay for kittens and cats between 20 weeks or older.

SPCA officials say more kittens are born during this season, which makes it challenging for shelters to find them a home.

The cat’s vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery and a microchip are included in the adoption.

The special runs through Friday, September 6.