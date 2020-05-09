1  of  3
Coronavirus
Erie County to reopen in four phases

Local News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- When will Western New York fully reopen? Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is warning it will be awhile. Right now the county has only hit three out of the state’s seven benchmarks.

Poloncarz hopes to hit all seven by the start of June. Once that happens, reopening will happen in four phases. He clarified what types of businesses are included in each phase on Twitter Saturday.


General construction, manufacturing, and some retail with curbside pickup can reopen in phase one. Employers will also have to come up with a plan to safely reopen.

Phase two includes service industries such as law and accounting firms and more retail. Stage three would reopen bars and restaurants, but with limited capacity. Stage four will let museums, movie theaters, and other recreation reopen


There will be two weeks between each phase to monitor for setbacks. At a minimum, reopening entirely will be about an eight-week process.

