Erie County to reopen in four phases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- When will Western New York fully reopen? Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is warning it will be awhile. Right now the county has only hit three out of the state’s seven benchmarks.



Poloncarz hopes to hit all seven by the start of June. Once that happens, reopening will happen in four phases. He clarified what types of businesses are included in each phase on Twitter Saturday.

Thread: Based on what I've seen from some members of the general public and even media, there seems to be confusion as to what "reopening up" means. First, there will be no grand reopening of everything. Based on the governor's and CDC's plans, it is a phased reopening. 1/ — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 9, 2020



General construction, manufacturing, and some retail with curbside pickup can reopen in phase one. Employers will also have to come up with a plan to safely reopen.

Phase two includes service industries such as law and accounting firms and more retail. Stage three would reopen bars and restaurants, but with limited capacity. Stage four will let museums, movie theaters, and other recreation reopen



There will be two weeks between each phase to monitor for setbacks. At a minimum, reopening entirely will be about an eight-week process.