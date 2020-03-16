1  of  2
Erie County Water Authority Suspending Service Disconnections

Local News
(WIVB)- The Erie County Water Authority announced Monday that due to the state of emergency, it will not be shutting off water services for non-payment.

In a statement, the water authority said it is also canceling all non-essential appointments requiring in-person contact.

“The safety of ECWA customers is also of utmost importance. Following guidance from the EPA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tap water continues to remain safe for drinking and for handwashing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Customers are advised to call customer service if they had a previous appointment and were not contacted at 716-849-8444.

