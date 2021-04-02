1/3 of Erie County residents have received a first dose of COVID vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says one-third of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In 2019, Erie County’s population was estimated to be 918,702. While 33 percent have received a first dose, 19 percent have received their final vaccine.

Here’s the specific number of doses administered to county residents:

First doses: 304,027 (44,559 at county-run PODs)

Second doses: 177,800 (33,205 at county-run PODs)

