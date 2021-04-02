1/3 of Erie County residents have received a first dose of COVID vaccine

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Erie County Department of Health Logo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says one-third of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In 2019, Erie County’s population was estimated to be 918,702. While 33 percent have received a first dose, 19 percent have received their final vaccine.

Here’s the specific number of doses administered to county residents:

  • First doses: 304,027 (44,559 at county-run PODs)
  • Second doses: 177,800 (33,205 at county-run PODs)

MORE | More COVID-19 ‘variants of concern’ found in Erie County samples

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories