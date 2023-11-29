BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly person was hospitalized Tuesday night after a fire caused roughly $400,000 in damage to a home in Snyder, fire officials announced.

Officials said the blaze started around 9:30 p.m. at 92 Sunrise Blvd., where crews found a heavy fire in the garage of the home that later spread to the attic and kitchen before being extinguished. It was declared under control around 30 minutes after crews arrived.

Two elderly residents and a dog were able to exit the burning home, with one of the residents taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

Officials believe the fire’s cause to be electrical in nature, and it is under further investigation.