1 killed in crash in Town of Evans

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a crash in the Town of Evans Tuesday night.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Lake St., between Route 5 and Lake Shore Rd.

Two vehicles were involved, police say. One went off the road, striking a utility pole and power lines.

The crash ended up closing Lake St. for more than four hours. National Grid responded to the scene to repair damage and restore power for those in the area who lost it.

By 6:30 the next morning, no more outages were listed on National Grid’s website.

It’s not clear if the person who died was one of the drivers or a passenger. Another person was evaluated at the scene, but they refused hospital treatment.

No names have been released.

