BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in critical condition following a crash in the Town of Evans on Sunday night, according to police.

Authorities responded to the crash on Kennedy Avenue near Harrison Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Investigation shows that the car left the road, hit a fence in a yard and then a utility pole before coming to rest in another front yard.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and flown to ECMC.

The name of the driver has not yet been released and the crash is still under investigation.