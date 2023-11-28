BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a 10-car pileup in Wales on Monday afternoon during near-whiteout conditions on Route 20A, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say there were a total of 18 people involved in the accident. During the course of the incident, people were getting out of their cars and leaving the roadway as oncoming cars continued to hit cars already involved in the accident.

During that time, a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

All other patients were treated by first responders for minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.