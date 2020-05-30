10,000 bags filled with PPE given to seniors in Erie County

1  of  2
Erie County
Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thousands of senior citizens in Erie County are better protected from COVID-19 thanks to a big giveaway on Friday.

Ten thousand bags filled with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, wipes, and a thermometer were given away at more than a dozen senior and community centers across the county.

Some locations ran out of care packages in the first 15 minutes. The masks and hand sanitizer came from the state. The other items cost about $92,000 and were paid for by a COVID-19 grant.

