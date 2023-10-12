BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Powerball player in California is the winner of the $1.76 billion jackpot prize, but there are plenty of other lesser prize winners across the country, including right here in Western New York.

The New York Lottery says there was a ticket worth $100,000 sold at the T&D Quick Mart near the corner of Bailey Avenue and Grover Cleveland Highway.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52 and 64, with a Powerball of 10. Drawings are televised three nights a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.