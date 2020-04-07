1  of  4
Coronavirus
More than 138,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NY as hospitalizations appear to be reaching plateau NY schools ordered to stay closed until April 29 as more than 130,000 test positive for COVID-19 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at Noon
Closings
There are currently 324 active closings. Click for more details.

17 Erie County inmates to be released early to slow spread of COVID-19

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ERIE COUNTY HOLDING CENTER_frame_204_1547660160214.jpg.jpg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 17 people currently serving time in Erie County jails will be released early.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says this is being done to reduce inmate populations and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The inmates who will be released were convicted of low-level, non-violent offenses, and have 45 days or less remaining on their sentences.

“The only way to combat this virus is by distancing ourselves from one another. While the number of people in our jails has been significantly reduced under bail reform, I understand the potential for COVID-19 to spread quickly among inmates and correctional facility employees. In the interest of justice and public health, I believe it is best for these defendants to serve the remainder of their sentence at home,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss