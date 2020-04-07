17 Erie County inmates to be released early to slow spread of COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 17 people currently serving time in Erie County jails will be released early.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says this is being done to reduce inmate populations and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The inmates who will be released were convicted of low-level, non-violent offenses, and have 45 days or less remaining on their sentences.

“The only way to combat this virus is by distancing ourselves from one another. While the number of people in our jails has been significantly reduced under bail reform, I understand the potential for COVID-19 to spread quickly among inmates and correctional facility employees. In the interest of justice and public health, I believe it is best for these defendants to serve the remainder of their sentence at home,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.