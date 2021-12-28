17 towns and villages in Erie County have opted out of pot shops and consumption sites

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Opt in or opt out? That’s the decision many towns, villages and cities will soon need to make when it comes to marijuana sales in their area.

The deadline is this Friday. If they don’t make a decision, they will be automatically be rolled into the state’s program, which will allow for recreational marijuana dispensaries in their area.

There are 42 towns, villages and cities within Erie County. If you live in a municipality that has opted out, you can still get home delivery.

17 towns and villages in the county have opted out of both dispensaries and consumption sites, according to the Rockefeller Institute of Government. Those places include the following:

Village of Akron

Village of Alden

Town of Aurora

Town of Brant

Town of Clarence

Town of Colden

Town of Collins

Town of Elma

Village of Gowanda

Town of Holland

Town of Lancaster

Town of Marilla

Town of Newstead

Town of North Collins

Village of Orchard Park

Town of Wales

Village of Williamsville

There are a total of 1,518 municipalities in New York. Across the entire Empire State, 588 municipalities have opted out of dispensaries and 670 have opted out of consumption sites.