2 arrested after 2-month-long drug investigation in Erie County

TOWN OF BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A two-month-long investigation into reports of drugs being transported from Buffalo to the southtowns has led to two arrests.

Tuesday, shortly after Noon, the Erie County Sheriff’s office pulled a vehicle over on Evangola State Park Rd. in Brant.

While the vehicle was stopped, deputies say they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from both the vehicle and the driver.

The driver, 30-year-old Buffalo resident Christina Hall, told deputies she had marijuana, the Sheriff’s Office says. She was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, as well as a vehicle and traffic-related violation.

Hall’s 27-year-old passenger Derrick Roseboro, of Cheektowaga, had cocaine in his pants, deputies say.

Roseboro faces felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic and criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell. Deputies say he had at least four ounces of the drug in his possession.

Roseboro, who was on parole for weapon and drug possession convictions, was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

