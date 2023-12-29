NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says two men tried to give deputies fake names during a traffic stop in North Collins. Now, they’re facing multiple charges.

The stop took place Thursday around 1:20 a.m. near Gowanda State and Cain roads. According to authorities, Jesse Nahrebeski, 29, and Rico Pennyamon, 38, gave fake names “in an attempt to prevent the discovery of warrants and parole status.”

They were found with 100 hydrocodone tablets, the Sheriff’s office says. Additionally, Nahrebeski, a Lackawanna resident, was found to have three active warrants ranging from narcotics possession to parole/probation offenses, they said.

Nahrebeski was charged with tampering with physical evidence and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, as well as felony and misdemeanor drug possession crimes.

Pennyamon, who lives in Buffalo, was accused of tampering with physical evidence, criminal impersonation, obstruction, aggravated unlicensed operation and felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.